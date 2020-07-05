|
|
PRATES, Maria (Pimentel) Of Arlington, July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Antonio J. Prates. Survived by her children: Lucilia Prates-Ramos, Esmeralda (Amy) Prates Devlin and husband James, Joseph Prates and wife Marlene. Cherished grandmother of Kyle, Ryan, Taylor and Sarah. Also survived by her brothers José, Manuel and Ilidio Cunha. Sister of the late Antonio, Daniel and Francisco Cunha and Adriana Viveiros. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Tuesday, 5-7pm. Guests must wear a mask, and only 25 people will be allowed in the building at one time. Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Way, Cambridge, Wednesday at 10am. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the fight to end Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease by donating in Maria's memory to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St. Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2020