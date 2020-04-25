Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARIA RECCHIA
MARIA (SABELLA) RECCHIA


1922 - 2020
MARIA (SABELLA) RECCHIA Obituary
RECCHIA, Maria "Mary" (SaBella) Of the North End, passed on April 24, 2020, at the age of 98. Born in Boston on April 5, 1922 to the late Vincenzo and Stephanie (Diminio) SaBella. Beloved wife of the late Mario Recchia. Devoted mother of Eleanor Jorgensen of Hamilton, and Deborah Buccieri and her husband David of Revere. Cherished grandmother of John Elia and his wife Kimberley, and David Elia. Dear sister of Bettina Sarpi and her late husband John of Nahant, and the late Ignatius SaBella, Charles SaBella, Frances Mamone, Angela Reppucci, Catherine Giordano, Fanny Cammarata, and Jenny Abramo of Boston. Maria adored her nieces and nephews and was like a second mother to many of them. Maria was a member of the Christopher Columbus Senior Center in the North End and the Golden Age Center in Charlestown. She enjoyed bingo with her friends and loved to read and crochet. She started sewing at the age of 15 and worked as a seamstress for over 40 years in a factory in Boston. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all services will be held privately. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458. For guestbook please visit:

www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
