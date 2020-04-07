|
STELLA, Maria (Brucato) Passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Stoneham, MA. She was born in Santa Caterina Villarmosa, Italy on January 18, 1925 to a family of eight sisters and four brothers. She emigrated from Sicily with her beloved late husband Giuseppe Stella and three daughters in 1972 and became a long-term resident of East Boston, MA. Her love of her family was the source of her strength and joy. Family gatherings is what she enjoyed the most where everyone would look forward to her cooking. Especially her meatballs, almond cookies and fig cookies. She was a devoted and loving mother to Joanne Stella of Stoneham, Grace Stella Boutin and her husband George of Westford and the late Rose Stella Miele and her husband Dr. Alex Miele of Wilmington. She was the proud and loving grandmother of Craig Boutin, Marc Boutin, Kyle Boutin, Geoff Boutin and wife Melissa, Christina Miele, Tom Miele and wife Kristen and great-grandmother to Charlotte Rose Miele. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews here in the USA, Italy and Germany. In accordance with the CDC, Mass Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID -19, all services will be held for the immediate family privately. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mystic Valley Elderly Meals on Wheels, Department 300 Commercial St., Suite 19, Malden, MA 02184. Vazza Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020