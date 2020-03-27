|
CHARRETTE, Maria T. Of Lexington, MA died peacefully in her sleep on March 25, at the age of 88. She was born Maria Theresa Spaziano in Providence, RI, the daughter of Concetta (Olivo) and Alfred Spaziano. Maria's childhood and adolescent years were spent in Cranston, RI among a large and warm extended family.
Maria attended the University of Rhode Island (URI), where she earned a B.S. degree in Biochemistry and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, of which she later served as an adviser to the Theta Omicron chapter at MIT. Upon graduation, Maria moved to Boston, where she was a research assistant for Dr. Priscilla White at the Joslin Clinic. Maria returned to URI, where she worked toward a Master's degree in Biochemistry and met her future husband, Edmond (Ed) Charrette. Maria and Ed wed in 1958 and eventually settled in Lexington, MA in 1967, where they raised their five children and remained for the next 53 years.
Maria always found time to help others. She often volunteered at the former Symmes Hospital and was later elected to its Board of Directors. Maria was active with the Belmont Chapter of Amigos de las Americas and was later appointed its co-president. Maria was also an active and long-term volunteer at the Women's Lunch Place in Boston. Later in life, Maria was elected to the Board of Directors of Brookhaven, a retirement community based in Lexington. Additionally, Maria volunteered her time to a variety of other causes within the community.
Throughout her life, Maria was a valued friend to many and treasured her time with a wide network of people. She was active in a plethora of clubs and activities, including tennis, golf, bridge, book, investment, and French, to name a few. Maria and Ed divided their time between Lexington and Frye Island, ME, where she was equally active and developed many longstanding friendships. Maria and Ed traveled extensively over the last five decades. Maria shared this passion with others working as a travel agent for many years.
Maria's life centered around her family. Holidays and parties were among her favorite times and everyone and anyone were welcome. Maria's celebrations were loud, fun and filled with laughter, as well as an abundant amount of food, cheer, and simultaneous conversations. Maria was the heart and center of her extended family's universe. She will be dearly missed.
Maria was preceded in death by her eldest son, Ted (Edmond). She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edmond, and her children, Susan of River Forest, IL, Thomas and his wife Jennifer of Yarmouth, ME, Steven and his wife Julie of Wenham, MA, and Paul and his wife Monika (Beata) of Menlo Park, CA. Maria loved and is survived by her eleven grandchildren, Fred (Edmond) and his wife Marta, Victoria, Jackson, Cecelia, Olivia, Sam, Mathieu, Marielle, Owen, Lucas, and Lucienne, as well as her great-grandchildren, Rafa and Alex. She is also survived by her sister Eleanor Turri of Naples, FL and nieces and nephews Deborah, Diane, David, and Dennis.
Due to current restrictions, a private ceremony will be held. A future Memorial Service will be scheduled once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Women's Lunch Place, P.O. Box 170900, Boston, MA 02117, www.womenslunchplace.org which provides meals and critical services to women in need with an emphasis on dignity and respect. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020