RONA, Maria T. A longtime resident of Newton, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Briarwood Healthcare Center in Needham, MA. Maria is survived by Thomas, her beloved husband of 60 years, her daughter Christine of Dedham and her husband James Alban, her son Michael of New York City and his wife Caroline, as well as her grandchildren Jennifer, Nicole and Eric Alban, and Thomas Rona. She was predeceased by her much-loved late brother, Peter Szana of Montreal, Canada. Born in Berlin, Germany on January 11, 1936, Maria spent her childhood in Budapest, Hungary. As a young adult, she immigrated to Montreal, Canada following the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and then, in 1959, moved to Boston, MA, where she married Thomas in October of that year. Maria was a devoted and loving mother to her children throughout her life, always guiding and offering support whenever needed. In later years, she enjoyed many wonderful holidays, outings and special occasions with her grandchildren. Throughout many of her adult years, Maria enjoyed spending time at the family's second home near Waterville Valley, NH, taking walks in the woods, playing tennis and skiing. Her dry wit brought smiles and laughter to her family and many close friends, who were like family and with whom she and Thomas shared many special memories. Maria and Thomas loved to travel throughout Europe and also had particularly fond memories of their time on safari in Africa. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hydrocephalus Association, www.hydroassoc.org Condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
