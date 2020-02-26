|
|
MOREIRA, Maria Teresa (Timas) Of Somerville, formerly of Chelsea, on February 21. Beloved wife of the late Leonel Moreira. Devoted mother of John Moreira and his girlfriend Paula Tocco of Somerville. Cherished grandmother of Nikko Moreira and Alycia Moreira. Adoring great-grandmother of Kira Moreira. Dear sister of Angela Neves, Benjamin Timas, Antonio Timas and Pedro Timas, all of Chelsea, and the late Jose Alves Timas. Visiting Hours: will be held in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Thursday, February 27, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Funeral Services will follow in the Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Services will conclude with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
View the online memorial for Maria Teresa (Timas) MOREIRA
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020