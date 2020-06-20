|
FOUNDAS, Maria V. (Tingus) Of Brighton, June 19, 2020. Maria was a sweet, selfless and patient woman. She was at her happiest serving others, whether through her career as a longtime teacher at Mount Alvernia Academy, her volunteer and charitable endeavors or watching others enjoy her delicious homemade Greek meals. A devoted mother and wife, Maria balanced her career while raising her three children, instilling in them the importance of education, elegance and empathy. She leaves behind her husband of over 50 years, Nicholas, whom she met while the two attended Northeastern University. Mother of three children, John N. and his wife Jennifer of Natick, Stacey K. of Hingham, and Peter N. and his wife Ranna Farzan of Natick. Loving grandmother of William, Amelia, Patrick and Alexander. Sister of the late George Tingus of Middletown, NY. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, June 23rd at 12pm. Visiting Hours starting at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maria may be made to the of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020