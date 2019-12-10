Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Prayer Service
Following Services
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA CHAVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA VIRGINIA DE (REGO) CHAVES


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA VIRGINIA DE (REGO) CHAVES Obituary
de CHAVES, Maria Virginia (Rego) Of Cambridge, December 6, 2019 at age 83. Loving mother of David de Chaves and Micaela de Chaves. Cherished grandmother of Justin, Marissa and Connor de Chaves, Cody and Jake Hall. Beloved sister of Tito Anibal Pinto, Adelino Manuel Pinto, Margarida Rego and the late Aurea Maria de Jesus Lima and Joseph Rego. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held at the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge Street, in CAMBRIDGE on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with a Prayer Service to follow in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Virginia's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge Rogersfuneralhome.net

View the online memorial for Maria Virginia (Rego) de CHAVES
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -