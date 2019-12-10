|
|
de CHAVES, Maria Virginia (Rego) Of Cambridge, December 6, 2019 at age 83. Loving mother of David de Chaves and Micaela de Chaves. Cherished grandmother of Justin, Marissa and Connor de Chaves, Cody and Jake Hall. Beloved sister of Tito Anibal Pinto, Adelino Manuel Pinto, Margarida Rego and the late Aurea Maria de Jesus Lima and Joseph Rego. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held at the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge Street, in CAMBRIDGE on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with a Prayer Service to follow in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Virginia's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge Rogersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019