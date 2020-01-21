Boston Globe Obituaries
MARIA (CIRIGNANO) VOLPE

MARIA (CIRIGNANO) VOLPE Obituary
VOLPE, Maria (Cirignano) Age 103, January 17, 2020. Beloved wife the late Leonardo Volpe. Loving mother of Michael Volpe and his wife Natalina, Mario Volpe and his lifelong partner Brenda Casteel, and Anthony Volpe and his wife Joyce. Dear grandmother of Michael Volpe and his wife Kristina, Marc Volpe and his wife Rory, Marianne Volpe Casano and her husband Frank, Cristina Volpe, Lorella Volpe, and Anna Volpe. Also survived 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Labriola of Savignano, Italy, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Friday, January 24th from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, 1360 Highland Ave., Needham on Saturday at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Maria, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020
