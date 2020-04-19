|
|
ZAZA, Maria Of Waltham, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, April 16th, 2020 at Care One In Newton at the age of 86.
Born on October 4, 1933; Maria was born and raised in Brasil, she immigrated to the United States as a young woman residing in Cambridge for years before moving to Waltham for 20 years.
Maria was employed as an Assembler with the Raytheon Corporation in Waltham for many years and after her retirement she had been employed as a Cashier at T.J. Maxx Department Store on Lexington Street in Waltham.
Her family and her friends were the most important aspects of her life. In her spare time, she had a love for cooking and a passion for tending to her garden, especially her rose garden.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph Zaza.
Maria is survived by her devoted & loving son, Anthony "Tony" Cerqueira and his wife Erica Hussey of Tewksbury; and her cherished grandchildren, Alicia and Taylor Cerqueira and Vincent and Maximus Hussey-Cerqueira.
For the safety of those we love and care so much about during this difficult time; Funeral Services in Celebration of Maria's Life will be held privately on Thursday, April 23rd, for the family in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial in WALTHAM. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Waltham.
Flowers are appreciated or expressions of sympathy may be made in Maria's memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020