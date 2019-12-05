|
|
ZORE, Maria (Filopova) Age 96, of Roslindale, passed away on Monday, December 2nd, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hugo Zore. Mother of Radica Parker and her husband Robert of Walpole. Grandmother of Natalie Callahan and her husband Michael of Rockland, Elizabeth Kratzer and her husband Robert of Foxboro, and Christine Parker of Walpole. Great-grandmother of Meghan Leipold and her husband Dustin, Joseph and Daniel Callahan, and Ryan Parker. Great-great-grandmother of Gavin Leipold. Services are private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Gillooly Funeral Home www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Maria (Filopova) ZORE
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019