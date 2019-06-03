STANTON, Mariah (McMahon) Died unexpectedly on May 31, 2019 at her home in Medfield, MA. Mariah is survived by her husband, Peter M. Stanton and her cherished three children, Brenna, Drew, and Kiera. She leaves her loving parents, Martha M. McMahon, and George and Maria McMahon, and her sister, Michaela McMahon Popeo and her brother-in-law, Steven Popeo. She is survived by her mother-in-law, Anne Stanton of New York, predeceased by her adored father-in-law, Ted Stanton, and in-laws, Anne and Mark Stone, Liz and John Ragnoni, Tony and Michelle Stanton, and Chris Stanton. She also leaves a loving brood of nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.



Raised in Needham and educated at Ursuline Academy, Mariah spent her summers making lifelong friendships at the Needham Pool and Racquet Club and on the beaches of Osterville and in recent years, creating lasting memories with her family on the beaches of Martha's Vineyard. She was a proud graduate of the College of the Holy Cross where she was an accomplished member of the Varsity Crew Team. Many of her greatest memories were of her rowing days and the great times she shared with her crew family at the Head of the Charles and at the Henley Regatta in England.



After graduating from the Institute for Health Professions at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Mariah dedicated her life to the medical care of others as a pediatric nurse practitioner, first at Children's Hospital in Boston and then in private practice. Her colleagues and patients benefitted from her warmth, intelligence and compassion. The steady hand that she brought to the children and families under her care had an immeasurable impact on those whom she treated.



Moving to Medfield in 2002, Mariah and Pete started their family and began the journey of raising their three beautiful children within the wonderful Medfield community. She was an active volunteer in various school organizations, including St. Edward's Church which was a special place to her. She was blessed to be a part of a large extended family of 29 first cousins, 9 sets of aunts and uncles and then merged and loved by the Stanton Family of New York. Mariah's grace and wit inspired everyone around her and she will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



There will be no Visiting Hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Thursday, June 6, at St. Edwards Church, 133 Spring St. (Route 27) in Medfield, MA. Interment at Vine Lake Cemetery, Medfield. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Mariah's memory to The Trauma Program of Boston Children's Hospital at www.bostonchildrens.org/



giveinhonor or Boston Children's Hospital Trust at 401 Park Dr. Ste 602. Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements by the Holden, Dunn, Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock Street, WESTWOOD, MA.