BARRETT, Marian (Dow) Of Milton, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin L. Barrett. Loving mother of Dr. Martin L. Barrett, Jr., Susanne A. Dudley, Dr. George L. Barrett and his wife Kathy, Dr. John B. Barrett, Thomas A. Barrett, and Frances B. Foster and her husband Dr. C. Stephen. Visiting Hours at the Dolan Funeral, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, on Thursday, 4-8PM. A Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon, Friday, December 7, at 10AM. Interment at Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Relatives and friends invited. For information and online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019