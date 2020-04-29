|
CAHALANE, Marian (Looney) Age 82, of Plymouth, formerly of Sandwich, died Sunday, April 26th, at the Newfield House in Plymouth. She was the devoted wife of 60 years to the late John Brendan Cahalane. Loving mother and best friend of Susan Admirand and her husband William of Plymouth, and Sean Cahalane and his wife Valerie of CT. She was the grandmother of Patrick and Kevin Admirand, Emily Admirand (husband Shane Glynn), Shannon and Kathleen Cahalane, and great-grandmother of Charlotte Glynn. Marian was the sister of William Looney of Weymouth, and Vincent Looney of Utica, NY. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Born in Boston, MA on November 19, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary (Burke) Looney. Marian was a graduate of Boston State Teachers College, and worked as a school teacher for a few years before devoting herself to raising her family. Being a teacher, she adored children and will always be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Due to the circumstances of the current pandemic, a Mass will be held when restrictions have been lifted. Donations in Marian's memory may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information and to sign the online guestbook, please visit
www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020