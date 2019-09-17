|
|
DeCAMP, Marian (Masserian) Of Arlington, on September 14, 2019. Devoted mother of Stephen DeCamp and his wife Elizabeth of Florida. Loving sister of Nancy Masserian of Arlington and the late Albert Masserian and Lucy Balian. Marian is also survived by 2 generations of loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the chapel of Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Thursday, September 19th at 1:30pm. A Visitation Period will be held at the Funeral Home from 12-1:30pm, immediately prior to the service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Armenian Memorial Church, 32 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019