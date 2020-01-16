Boston Globe Obituaries
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
MARIAN E. LEFEVRE

MARIAN E. LEFEVRE Obituary
LeFEVRE, Marian E. Of Newton, January 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul G. LeFevre. Loving mother of Vicki LeFevre and her husband Gerald Fine of Brookline, Vanessa LeFevre of Cambridge, Ralph LeFevre and his wife Christine Esprabens of San Pedro, CA, and the late Bradley LeFevre. Dear sister of the late Alice Willis and John Willis, she is also survived by granddaughters Hannah Leonard and Leah Fine and great-granddaughter Morgan Leonard. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 2PM, in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Mass Audubon or Planned Parenthood. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

View the online memorial for Marian E. LeFEVRE
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
