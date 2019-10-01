|
TARNOFF, Mariane P. (Stone) Of Wakefield, September 30. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Tarnoff. Loving mother of Leonard J. Tarnoff & wife Marcia of Montville, NJ and Melissa L. Gustafson & husband Keith of Wakefield. "Grammy" of Trevor, Jake & Chase Tarnoff and Ava & Harper Gustafson. Sister of Roger Stone & wife Kathleen of East Hanover, NJ and Christine Lynn Stone of Belleville, NJ. Also survived by 9 nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday at 9am, followed by a Funeral in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition, PO Box 202, Franklin, MA 02038. For obit/guestbook, please see www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019