Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Florence Church
47 Butler Ave
Wakefield, MA
MARIANE P. (STONE) TARNOFF

MARIANE P. (STONE) TARNOFF Obituary
TARNOFF, Mariane P. (Stone) Of Wakefield, September 30. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Tarnoff. Loving mother of Leonard J. Tarnoff & wife Marcia of Montville, NJ and Melissa L. Gustafson & husband Keith of Wakefield. "Grammy" of Trevor, Jake & Chase Tarnoff and Ava & Harper Gustafson. Sister of Roger Stone & wife Kathleen of East Hanover, NJ and Christine Lynn Stone of Belleville, NJ. Also survived by 9 nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday at 9am, followed by a Funeral in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition, PO Box 202, Franklin, MA 02038. For obit/guestbook, please see www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
