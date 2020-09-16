1/1
MARIANGELA (MAROTTOLI) ZACCARDI
ZACCARDI, Mariangela "Marianne" (Marottoli) Of Hingham, formerly of North Reading, Sept. 14th. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Zaccardi. Mother of Vincent N. Zaccardi and his wife Sharon of Reading, Dina Mattaliano and her husband Gerard of Marshfield and David Zaccardi of Medway. Daughter of the late Oreste and Maria Marottoli. Grandmother of Nicholas V. and his wife Anne, Stephanie, Michael, Gerard, Angela, Andrew, Leanne and Nathan. Great-grandmother of Vincent and Michael. Sister of the late Erminio "Ernie" and Claudina. Marianne is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Friday, Sept. 18th at 10:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 11am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Friday, 9am-10:30am. Interment Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mariangela's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Mariangela was a Home Economics Teacher at Billerica High School for 25 years. Due to current restrictions, masks must be worn when entering the facility and be worn at all times. Staff will be on hand for further assistance. Limit of 45 guests in the facility at one time. Cota Family Funeral Home

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
