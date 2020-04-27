|
ARDITO, Marianna (Calabruso) Age 104, of Boston's West End, passed away, April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Ardito. Loving mother of June Longa, Victor DeMarco and the late Josephine Elder. Devoted grandmother of Arthur, Mark and Steven Longa, Donna and Linda Richardson, Laura, Chuck and Vincent Elder, Dorothy, Wayne, Robert and Clay DeMarco and Suzanna Clark. Great-grandmother of Joseph, Anthony, Sophie, Andrew, Victoria, Jessica, Nicholas, Rebecca, Olivia, Robin, Sara Jo, Nicole, Josephine, Ashlee, Calla, Joseph, Sam, Anthony, Lucas, Seth and McCarthy. Great-great-grandmother of Charlotte, Elijah, Jackson, Anthony, Amiyah, Nate Eric, Faith, Autumn and Lexie. Sister of Joseph Calabruso, Rose Abaid and the late Constance Inglese, Mike, Dominic and Anthony Calabruso. Funeral Services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, FOXBOROUGH. To send an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Marianna's memory may be made to the Madonna Manor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitative Care, 85 N. Washington St., North Attleboro, MA 02760. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020