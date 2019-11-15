|
DAVOLA-RAZZA, Marianna (Collerone) Of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on November 13th at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore "Sam" Razza and Charles Davola. Loving mother of Salvatore Davola and his wife Linda of Saugus, John Razza and his wife Lillian, and Joseph Razza and his wife Toni, all of Nevada. Dear sister of Gaetano Collerone of Sicily. Cherished grandmother of Michela Davola, Chris Davola, Joe Razza, and John Razza. Great-grandmother of many great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Marianna's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Monday, November 18th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM, and again at 9:00AM on Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to St. Anthony's Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Donations may be made in Marianna's name to Community Family, 121 Washington Street, Medford, MA 02155. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019