Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
MARIANNE (LOMBARDI) ARCIERO

MARIANNE (LOMBARDI) ARCIERO Obituary
ARCIERO, Marianne (Lombardi) Of Orient Heights, East Boston, passed away on February 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Cherished daughter of the late Nicholas and Victoria (Manzo) Lombardi. Longtime partner of the late Pat DeLeo. Loving mother of Richard Arciero and his wife Diane, John Arciero, Lisa Arciero-Bocchino and her husband Michael, and the late Stephen Arciero. Adored grandmother of Danielle O'Connell, Kristen Sordillo, Michael Bocchino, III, Victoria Lee Bocchino and Brandon Flint. Great-grandmother of Benjamin O'Connell and Maya Sordillo. Dear sister of Nicholas Lombardi and his wife Terry and Barbara Ferrera and her late husband Ralph. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Marianne's life by gathering at the Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Saturday, February 22 from 11:00 to 11:30AM with a Memorial Service beginning at 11:30AM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marianne's name to tunnel2towers.org or , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

Revere (781) 284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
