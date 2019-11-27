|
CARDARELLI , Marianne Of Jamaica Plain, passed away on November 26, 2019. She was the wife of Albert "Al" P. Cardarelli. She was born in Lowell, the daughter of the late John Morris and Anna (O'Connor) Morris. She was a graduate of Lowell High School and a graduate of Boston University with a degree in education. Marianne was a teacher in the Boston Public Schools for a decade and later became Project Manager and Director of External Affairs for the Boston Private Industry Council. Under her leadership, the Council placed more than 3000 Boston students in summer jobs and throughout the year. Besides her husband Albert, "Al," to whom she was married for fifty-eight years, she leaves her sister Jayne Cedrone and her husband Paul of Wells, Maine and her nieces Kimberly and Melissa. Marianne was a lover of music and a great dancer who enjoyed life to the fullest. When she and Al retired, they spent many great times together playing golf in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire. She loved animals and was a member of the MSPCA. She had an infectious smile that easily won many friends. Burdened with dementia for many years, she maintained a sense of caring until her death. She will be sadly missed. A Memorial Mass to Celebrate Marianne's Life will be held at St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St., West Roxbury, 02132, on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, any donation can be made in her name to MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, 02130. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019