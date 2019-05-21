Boston Globe Obituaries
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
MARIANNE E. DEMODENA

MARIANNE E. DEMODENA Obituary
DeMODENA, Marianne E. East Boston Native, Concierge for Four Seasons - Boston At 39 years, in East Boston, on Sunday, May 19th, in the presence of her God and devoted family. Adored mother of Christian A. DeGuglielmo & Olivia E. DeGuglielmo of Orient Heights, East Boston. Cherished daughter of Gerard L. & Dawn E. (King) DeModena of OHEB. Beloved partner to John R. McKinnon of OHEB. Dear sister of G. Christopher DeModena & his wife Nichole E. of Mont Vernon, NH. Also lovingly survived by her paternal grandmother Anna DeModena of East Boston & the late Leonard O. DeModena, Marianne was also the granddaughter to the late Elmer A. King & Helen E. (Smith) King. Many aunts, uncles & cousins also proudly survive her. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, May 24th from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 11:30 a.m. & immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Thursday, May 23rd from 4-8 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Marianne was an alumna of Arlington Catholic High School, Class of 1998 & also attended Boston University. Former employee & concierge at Boston's Four Seasons Hotel. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to MSPCA – Angell, Office of Development, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130-9923. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019
