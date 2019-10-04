|
DOOLEY, Marianne F. (DiNozzi) Of North Easton, formerly of Randolph, passed away on September 29, 2019, after a brief illness, at the age of 85. Marianne was a retired mail handler for the United States Postal Service. She had a passion for playing piano and spending time with her family and friends. She was a very religious person who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Marianne was the wife of the late John Dooley. Mother of the late Sandra Dooley Geary. Daughter of the late Emilio and Philomena DiNozzi. Devoted sister of Robert DiNozzi of NH and the late Joseph DiNozzi. Loving "Non" to John Dooley and Nicholas Geary. Dear friend of Diane O'Connor. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Visitation Period on Monday, October 7th, from 9:30 - 11:00 AM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 1324 Belmont St, Brockton, MA 02301. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com Cartwright Funeral Home
(781) 963-4199
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 5, 2019