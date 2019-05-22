|
|
FULTZ, Marianne (Meoli) Age 85, of Nashua, NH, formerly a longterm resident of Wellesley and Lake Worth, FL, passed away on May 11, 2019. Born and raised in East Boston, she was the daughter of Gaetano and Annette (Agusta) Meoli. A graduate of Boston Latin High School and Katie Gibbs Secretarial School, she was V.P. of Administration for Humphrey, Ally and Richards Advertising Agency in Boston for 10 years. The beloved wife for 23 years of Colonel Kenneth Fultz USAF, deceased. She leaves behind her dear brother Guy Meoli of Peabody, MA. Private burial at Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge, NH.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019