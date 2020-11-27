CARPENTER, Marianne J. (Dame) Of Lexington, formerly of Brookline and Boston, November 24, 2020. Beloved wife of David P. Carpenter. Loving mother of Robert Clickstein and his wife Karen, Hannah Clickstein Cumpston and her husband Adrian, Michael Clickstein and his wife Cheryl, Rachel Clickstein Marcella and her husband Jim, Debbie Boisvert and her husband Rich, Denise Lynch and her husband Tom, and the late Dawn McDonough and her late husband Dan. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Jake, Joey, Zachary, Tyler, Richie, Michelle, Matthew, Michael, Christopher, and Megan.
Marianne graduated from Brookline High School in 1956, and subsequently attended Lesley College in Cambridge, where she graduated with a degree in Education in 1960. After completing her Master's Degree at Columbia University in 1961, Marianne returned to her home in Boston, and began teaching special education at the Boston Commission for Persons with Disabilities, where she spent much of her career.
She met David in 1986 and ever since, they have spent their retirement together, traveling the world on cruises, having quality time with their families and friends, and spending the cold New England winters with their significantly warmer Florida friends at their second home in Venice. In her free time, Marianne enjoyed curling up with a good book, knitting, and puzzles like Sudoku.
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, November 30th at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St., Lexington at 12pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
