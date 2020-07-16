Boston Globe Obituaries
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 268-0855
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
609 East Fourth Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
MARIANNE PROKOP

MARIANNE PROKOP Obituary
PROKOP, Marianne Of South Boston, July 14, 2020. Beloved daughter of Mary J. (Gorham) and James E. Prokop (Ret. BFD). Devoted sister of James E. Prokop, Jr. Dear aunt of Brittany Prokop and the late Michael Prokop. Great-aunt to Abel Prokop. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Wm. F. Spencer Funeral Home, 575 East Broadway (at H St.), SOUTH BOSTON, MA on Monday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in the Gate of Heaven Church, 609 East Fourth Street, South Boston, at 10 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, 4-8 pm. Marianne loved volunteering at the South Boston Neighborhood House, bowling and being with family and friends. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marianne's name may be made to the Gate of Heaven Parish, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127. www.spencerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2020
