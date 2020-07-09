|
D'ANTIGNANA, Mariano Of Wellesley, formerly of Brighton, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of almost 65 years of Grace D'Antignana, and dear father of Luisa O'Toole and her husband Mike of Wellesley. He was the devoted grandfather of Christopher O'Toole and his wife Jessica, Caroline O'Toole, and Patrick O'Toole, the grandchildren whom he cherished and who brought him so much joy. He was the brother of Anita Guigovaz and Olga Sturmar of Trieste, Italy. He was predeceased by his parents Giovanni and Maria D'Antignana. Mariano was born in Trieste, Italy and married his bride in 1955. Together they immigrated to the United States and eventually settled in the Boston area. He was an extremely hardworking man and was able to open his own business providing sound systems to area schools and churches. He was a gentleman with a deep generosity of spirit who never had an unkind word and always enjoyed a good laugh. He will be greatly missed and always remembered. A Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington Street (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY, Wednesday, July 15 from 9:30am to 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459 or gscommunitycare.org For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020