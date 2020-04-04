|
BOOLE, Marie A. (Passaretti) Of Newton, MA. March 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leon John Boole. Devoted mother of Leon J. Boole, Jr. and daughter-in-law Colleen Rivela; Debbie Boole Smelko; and Ann Marie Boole McCormick and husband Joe. Loving grandmother of Thomas John "TJ" Smelko; Peter Michael Smelko and wife Amy; Katherine Marie "Katie" Smelko; Joey McCormick; and Alexandra McCormick. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in honor of Marie A. Boole to , heart.org or /, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005; , Donor Services, PO Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202; or To Be Like Me, tobelikeme.org/donate or PO Box 600101 Dallas, TX 75360. All funeral arrangements are private. Arrangements by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, WATERTOWN.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020