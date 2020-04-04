Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-7400
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE BOOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE A. (PASSARETTI) BOOLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE A. (PASSARETTI) BOOLE Obituary
BOOLE, Marie A. (Passaretti) Of Newton, MA. March 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leon John Boole. Devoted mother of Leon J. Boole, Jr. and daughter-in-law Colleen Rivela; Debbie Boole Smelko; and Ann Marie Boole McCormick and husband Joe. Loving grandmother of Thomas John "TJ" Smelko; Peter Michael Smelko and wife Amy; Katherine Marie "Katie" Smelko; Joey McCormick; and Alexandra McCormick. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in honor of Marie A. Boole to , heart.org or /, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005; , Donor Services, PO Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202; or To Be Like Me, tobelikeme.org/donate or PO Box 600101 Dallas, TX 75360. All funeral arrangements are private. Arrangements by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, WATERTOWN.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -