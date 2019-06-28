|
CZMUT, Marie A. (Lally) Of South Boston passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward P. Czmut. Devoted mother of Richard of South Boston, Maryanne Hannon of Hanson. Loving daughter of the late Mary I. (Morgan) and George R. Lally, Sr. Dear sister of George R. Lally, Jr. and his wife Donna of Norwood, Margaret O'Brien and her late husband Martin of Dorchester, Joe Lally and his Diane, Kevin Lally and his wife Kathy, Betty Bain and her husband James all of South Boston. Grandmother of William Hannon and his fianc?e Kaleigh Miller of Lisbon, ME, Edward and Jesika Hannon both of Hanson. Great-grandmother of Naliyah Davis of Hanson. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Tuesday, July 2nd from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in the Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10am. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019