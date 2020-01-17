|
DELLO RUSSO, Marie A. (Paris) Of Everett, age 87, on January 15th. Beloved wife of Anthony J. for 64 years. Loving mother of Lisa Fama and her husband Paul of Everett; proud Nana to Carolyn Fama; beloved sister of Ferdinando Paris; and always in her heart daughters Linda Schecker and the late Anna Keating, and grandchildren Christopher Keating and Kimberly Keating. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, EVERETT, on Wednesday, January 22, at 9 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony Church in Everett, at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Tuesday, from 4 to 8 pm, with complimentary valet parking at Main Street entrance. Interment will be Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to The Katzman Family Center for Living, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. 1-877-71-ROCCO
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020