Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High St
Medford, MA
MARIE A. (MARINELLA) GIOIA

MARIE A. (MARINELLA) GIOIA Obituary
GIOIA, Marie A. (Marinella) Of Medford, Sept. 15. Beloved wife of the late Andrew T. Gioia. Devoted mother of Paula M. Cotter and her husband Daniel of Reading, and Angel Hardy and her husband James of Medford. Loving grandmother of Andrea Morales and her husband Michael, Jessica Brierley and her husband Joel, all of Chelmsford, and Jonathan Hardy of Medford. Loving great-grandmother of Angelina, Julian, Jamie Gioia, Cora Maria and Camila. Dear sister of Joseph Marinella and his wife Rose of Franklin, the late Frank Marinella and his surviving wife Madeline of Wilmington, and the late Sarah and Joseph Longo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Marie's name to VNA Hospice of Woburn, 100 Trade Center, Suite G-500, Woburn, MA 01801. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
