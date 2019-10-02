Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
MARIE A. (SANTOSUOSSO) HENENAN

MARIE A. (SANTOSUOSSO) HENENAN Obituary
HENENAN, Marie A. (Santosuosso) Of Woburn, formerly of Medford and Arlington. October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of 61 years to Joseph P. Henehan. Loving mother of Joseph J. Henehan and his wife Julie of Middleton, Mary Cross and her husband Daniel of Braintree, and Paul Henehan and his wife Maria of Arlington. Devoted grandmother of Lauren and Patrice Henehan, Emily, Paul, and Caroline Cross, Patrick, Casey, Jack, and Nolan Henehan. Sister of Roseanne Roche of Arlington and the late Dominic Santosuosso. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Marie was a longtime secretary at Arlington High School. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON on Wednesday at 10:30 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4-8 pm. Burial in Saint Paul's Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , www.alzheimers.org. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
