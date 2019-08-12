Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE A. LEWIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE A. LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS, Marie A. Of Milton, passed away peacefully Aug.11th. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Duffly) Lewis. Dear sister of Rosemary H. Lewis and her twin Marjorie A. Lewis, both of Milton and the late Edith, John, Helen, William, Ruth and Paul Lewis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wednesday 4 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass at St.Pius X Church, Milton, Thursday morning at 10. Burial to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com 326 Granite Ave., Milton, MA 02186

View the online memorial for Marie A. LEWIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now