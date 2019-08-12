|
|
LEWIS, Marie A. Of Milton, passed away peacefully Aug.11th. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Duffly) Lewis. Dear sister of Rosemary H. Lewis and her twin Marjorie A. Lewis, both of Milton and the late Edith, John, Helen, William, Ruth and Paul Lewis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wednesday 4 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass at St.Pius X Church, Milton, Thursday morning at 10. Burial to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com 326 Granite Ave., Milton, MA 02186
View the online memorial for Marie A. LEWIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019