MacDONALD, Marie A. (Cassidy) In Revere, January 20th at 92 years, following a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. MacDonald. Devoted mother of Barbara A. Uttaro & husband Lewis of Dedham, William M. MacDonald of Revere & Joan M. Hogan & husband Thomas of Winthrop. Cherished grandmother to Daniel F. Uttaro of Charlotte, NC, Paul L. Uttaro & wife Molly of Franklin, MA, Lauren M. Uttaro & Catherine Brenna of Waltham, Jennifer J. Uttaro of Quincy, Robert L. Uttaro & wife Jenee of Needham, Matthew I. MacDonald of Holderness, NH, Erin E. Lavoie of Hudson, NH & Meghan A. MacDonald of Plymouth, NH. Dear sister of Robert M. Cassidy & his late wife Anita of Revere & the late Frank Cassidy. Also lovingly survived by her 4 great-grandchildren, Aila, Caiden, Grace & Lexi, her sister-in-law, Mary Cassidy of Burlington, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. And to the outstanding team of caregivers; namely, Rosita & Juan Toledo, Lucy Retamar, Kiara Mojica & Dalia Canales, Marie's family applaud you for your caring, loving professionalism & patience in the extraordinary attention to our mother. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Friday, Jan. 24th from the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere at 12:00 noon & immediately followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Thursday, Jan. 23rd in the Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. Parking available in lot left of the funeral home. Retiree of Jordan Marsh Co. & member of their Quarter Century Club. Longstanding devotee of Immaculate Conception Parish Community & active member of the former Immaculata Guild. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. #19, Malden, MA 02148. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020