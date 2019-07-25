|
RAY, Marie A. (Bartsch) (MacDonald) Of Waltham, July 23, 2019. Wife of the late William G. MacDonald and the late Flori "Larry" Ray. Mother of Lawrence W. Ray of Searsport, Maine, Denise M. Della Selva (Robert) of Mendon, Elaine M. Alden (Daniel) of Waltham, Richard L. Ray (Janet) of Cumberland, Rhode Island and William J. MacDonald (Carla) of Charlestown, New Hampshire. Mother-in-law of of Laraine MacDonald and Diane MacDonald, both of Franklin. Also survived by sixteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Marie's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, July 29 from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019