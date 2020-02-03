|
|
McGONIGLE, Marie A. (Mahoney) Formerly of Woburn, in Canton, February 3rd. Beloved mother of Kathleen "Kathy" Boyd, her husband Scott of Canton, Thomas "Tom" McGonigle, his wife Judy of NH and Susan McGonigle, her partner Bruce Rae of CA and the late Michael P. and Timothy L. McGonigle. Devoted sister of Patricia "Pat" Mucci of Billerica, John "Jack" Mahoney, his wife Janet of ME, Kathleen Kelley, her late husband Paul of Billerica, William "Bill" Mahoney of Cape Cod, Rita Pierce, her husband Paul, and the late Joan Mahoney, Catherine Mahoney, Ann McAuliffe and Thomas Mahoney. Dear sister-in-law of Diane Mahoney of ME. Precious "Grandma" of Jessi, Bryan, Maggie, Sean, Sarah P., Greg, Steven and Michelle. Also survived by four wonderful great-grandchildren, along with many, many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Thursday, February 6th, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn at 10. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Wednesday evening 4-7 p.m. Remembrances may be made in honor of Marie to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. 781 - 933 - 0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020