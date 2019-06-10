|
MEYER, Marie A. (O'Connell) Of Nahant, June 7, 2019, wife of 40 years to Christopher Meyer, mother of Diana Borg and her husband Dennis, sister of Paul, Edward, and Daniel O'Connell, sister-in-law of Michael Meyer and Barbara Beatty, aunt of Douglas and Lucy Meyer. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00AM in the Nahant Village Church, 27 Cliff Street, Nahant. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Nahant Historical Society, or your . Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019