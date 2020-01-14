|
MULLEN, Marie A (Capone) Of South Boston, January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James M. Mullen. Devoted mother of James M. Mullen, Jr of Dorchester and Michael Mullen of South Boston. Loving grandmother of Nicholas, James, III, Kevin, Stephen, Michael and Zachary. Daughter of the late Sarah "Sally" Dillon. Sister of the late Claire Connolly. Sister of the heart to Betty Ann McDonnell. Daughter-in-law of Anna Teresa Salinas Botto. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Friday, January 17th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Late member of Local 775 I.A.T.S.E
