Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE SABETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE A. (DIMURRO) SABETTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE A. (DIMURRO) SABETTI Obituary
SABETTI, Marie A. (DiMurro) Of Waltham, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, September 16th, 2019 at the age of 92.

Marie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, Joseph J. Sabetti, in 2018.

Marie is survived by her devoted & loving daughters, Patricia Oliff and her husband Allen Oliff of Gwynedd Valley, PA; Laura Sabetti of Norristown, PA; Susan Sabetti and her husband David Gillespie of Hilton Head, SC; Joanne Sabetti Lucas and her husband Raymond J. Lucas, Jr. of Hopkinton, MA; and her dear sisters Elizabeth "Betty" Papia of Medway, MA and Dolores Torres of Burlington. In addition, she is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister Frances Girolamo, formerly of Waltham.

Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in Celebration of Marie's Life in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held prior, from 9-11 a.m.

For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Download Now