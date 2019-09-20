|
SABETTI, Marie A. (DiMurro) Of Waltham, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, September 16th, 2019 at the age of 92.
Marie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, Joseph J. Sabetti, in 2018.
Marie is survived by her devoted & loving daughters, Patricia Oliff and her husband Allen Oliff of Gwynedd Valley, PA; Laura Sabetti of Norristown, PA; Susan Sabetti and her husband David Gillespie of Hilton Head, SC; Joanne Sabetti Lucas and her husband Raymond J. Lucas, Jr. of Hopkinton, MA; and her dear sisters Elizabeth "Betty" Papia of Medway, MA and Dolores Torres of Burlington. In addition, she is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister Frances Girolamo, formerly of Waltham.
Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in Celebration of Marie's Life in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held prior, from 9-11 a.m.
