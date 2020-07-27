|
|
SHEA, Marie A. Of Milton, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020. Devoted daughter of Francis B. and Catherine (Golden) Shea. Sister of John Shea of Marshfield and the late Francis Shea, Jr. Beloved sister/cousin to Ellen and Charles Buchanan of Milton, Marie and Steven Mansfield of Norwell, Joseph and Marlene Duffy of Rockland, John and Maria Duffy of Boston and James and Ruth Duffy of Duxbury. Loved aunt to Julie, Alysa and Patrick Buchanan, Kylie, Molly and Victoria Mansfield and Kellene, Erin Marie and Karen Duffy. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. Interment is private. Highly decorated employee of the U.S. Dept. of Defense, Property Division. Donations may be made in her memory to Father Bill's Place, 38 Broad St., Quincy, MA 02169. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Marie A. SHEA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020