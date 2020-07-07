Boston Globe Obituaries
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
Milton, MA
MARIE A. (BROWN) TANOUS

MARIE A. (BROWN) TANOUS Obituary
TANOUS, Marie A. (Brown) Of Hyde Park and Manchester, NH, passed peacefully on July 6, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 97.

Beloved wife of the late John R. Tanous (BPD); devoted mother of Joanne Techiera and her late husband, John, of Hyde Park, Louise Ivens of Mansfield, Jean Tanous of Cambridge, John Tanous and his wife, Jean, of Mansfield, Theresa Tanous and her husband, Steve Wagner, of Manchester, NH, and Marie Pendergast and her husband, Charles, of Medfield. Cherished sister of the late James Brown and his wife, Constance, Catherine Marino and her husband, Emilio, John Brown and his wife, Hazel, and Teddy Brown and his wife, Doris. Loving "Nana" of 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Visiting hours will be held Friday morning from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, Milton, at 12. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private at the families request. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to VNA of Manchester and Southern NH, 1070 Holt Ave., Manchester, NH 03109. For full obituary and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com CARROLL- THOMAS FUNERAL HOME

HYDE PARK

(617) 361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020
