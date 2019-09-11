|
|
CANTLON, Marie Agnes Age 91 of Boston, passed away peacefully at the Atrium at Faxon Woods assisted living facility in Quincy on September 9, 2019. Ms. Cantlon was a resident of Boston for 36 years, in the West End. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Mary, her three brothers, Rev. Thomas Cronan, Jack (John), James and nephew Kieran John. She is survived by her two nephews, Thomas of Florham Park, NJ. and Gerard of Waterbury, CT. The Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3-7pm in Waterman-Lamgone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial Street, BOSTON. Parking attendants at the front door. For a complete obituary, please visit
www.bostonharborsidehome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019