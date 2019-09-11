Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE CANTLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE AGNES CANTLON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE AGNES CANTLON Obituary
CANTLON, Marie Agnes Age 91 of Boston, passed away peacefully at the Atrium at Faxon Woods assisted living facility in Quincy on September 9, 2019. Ms. Cantlon was a resident of Boston for 36 years, in the West End. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Mary, her three brothers, Rev. Thomas Cronan, Jack (John), James and nephew Kieran John. She is survived by her two nephews, Thomas of Florham Park, NJ. and Gerard of Waterbury, CT. The Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3-7pm in Waterman-Lamgone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial Street, BOSTON. Parking attendants at the front door. For a complete obituary, please visit

www.bostonharborsidehome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
Download Now