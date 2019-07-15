ALLOSSO, Marie "Jackie" (Panaggio) Of Waltham, July 13, 2019. Wife of the late Paul Allosso. Mother of Diane Sullivan and her husband Mike of Somerville, Daniel Murphy Jr. and his wife Kim of Derry, NH, Sandy Lopez and her husband Roger of East Wareham and the late Michael Murphy. Jackie was the daughter of the late Pasquale Panaggio of Newton. She is survived by her loving sister Jerry Bowen of Waltham and brother Pat Panaggio of Newton. She was preceded in death by her sisters Patty Forte and Dana Stone. Jackie also leaves behind her grandchildren Jennifer Ellison, Michael, Christopher, Justin, Steven and Dawn Murphy, Kristin Davis and Nicholas Minichiello as well as 18 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's name may be made to the DAV Auxiliary Unit 27, 83 Bay State Ave., Somerville, MA 02144. Visitation in the Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, on Wednesday, July 17 from 3-4:30pm followed by a Prayer Service at 4:30pm. Burial Private. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH www.magnifuneralhome.com



