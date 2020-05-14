|
|
McDONALD, SISTER MARIE ANN, SNDdeN Age 73, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Notre Dame Care Center, Worcester. Sister Marie was born in Lynn, daughter of Philip A. and Alice C. (Brown) McDonald. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Lynn and from Salem State College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Secondary Education in 1968. She received her Master of Arts degree in Formative Spirituality from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh in 1976 and her Master of Science degree in Community Economic Development from New Hampshire College in 1991. Sister Marie entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1968. After six years of teaching at Sisters of Notre Dame affiliated schools, Sister Marie became, in 1976, the Formation Director for the Ipswich Province of the Sisters of Notre Dame. In 1982, she joined the campus ministry staff at the University of Maine, and later at Boston University and Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody. From 1989 through 1993, she was the administrator of the Catholic Charities Food Pantry in Lowell. In 1996, Sister joined the leadership team for the Ipswich Province of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. After two years of campus ministry at Emmanuel College, she became an administrator of special projects for the Sisters of Notre Dame. She leaves a brother, Richard McDonald and his wife Elaine, a niece Kerrin Morrin, a nephew James McDonald, two grandnephews, Nathaniel and Noah Morrin, and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. The Burial will be private in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery in Worcester. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when restrictions on gatherings are changed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2020