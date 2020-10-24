SMITH, Marie Ann "Reezie" (Imbergamo) Age 73, died October 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born in Boston, on May 5, 1947 she was originally from the North End. Marie was a longtime employee of Verizon, until her retirement. She lived in Mashpee for the past 17 years with her husband, James L. Smith, with whom she celebrated 49 years of marriage this past September.
In addition to her beloved husband, James, Marie is survived by her daughter Michelle Smith of Kingston, son James R. Smith and wife Erica of Medford, granddaughter Kayla Flaherty and husband Thomas, III of East Taunton, granddaughter Madison Smith-McMahon of Kingston, granddaughters Kendall and Chloe Smith of Medford, great-grandson Thomas Flaherty, IV of East Taunton, surviving sisters Nancy Gaudin of Mashpee, Rose Musto of Burlington, and Josephine
Cosenza of Raynham; as well as a very large extended family and friends she loved like family. Marie was preceded in death by five brothers, Gaetano, Vincent, Francesco, Salvatore, Charles Imbergamo and one sister Mary Lelli (Imbergamo).
A visitation gathering will take place on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Christ the King Parish, 5 Jobs Fishing Rd., Mashpee at 10:00 AM. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow at Great Neck Woods Cemetery, in Mashpee.
