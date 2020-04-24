Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
MARIE ANTOINETTE (CEDRONE) DELVENDO

DelVENDO, Marie Antoinette (Cedrone) Of Somerville, April 20th. Beloved wife of the late Anthony DelVendo. Devoted mother of Phyllis Covington and her husband Gene of Somerville, and Maurice DelVendo and his wife Donna of Medford. Loving grandmother of Christopher DelVendo and his wife Louise of North Carolina and Joseph DelVendo of Medford. Loving great-grandmother of Joshua, Alysha and Joseph. Dear sister of the late Jim Cedrone, Laura Muscarella, Anna Rickman, Florence Larkin, Nancy Orban and Luana Moscia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be private. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
