MARIE B. (KEOHANE) FINNEGAN

MARIE B. (KEOHANE) FINNEGAN Obituary
FINNEGAN, Marie B. (Keohane) Age 88, of Harvard. Passed away on June 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Marie is survived by her children; Stephen Finnegan and his wife Mary, Mark Finnegan and his wife Hilary, Sheila First and her husband Tim, and Lesley Shepherd. She was a loving grandmother to her nine grandchildren; Katherine, Conor, Mark Jr., Kathleen, Michael, Tyler, Will, Sam, Lily, Andrew and Nicky. Marie is also survived by her brother, Laurence Keohane, her sisters-in-law Marilyn Keohane and Elizabeth Mascia, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Marie for a period of Memorial Visitation from 4-7 PM on Wed., June 26, 2019 in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, LITTLETON. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to the American Red Cross. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: badgerfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
