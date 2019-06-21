|
|
FINNEGAN, Marie B. (Keohane) Age 88, of Harvard. Passed away on June 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Marie is survived by her children; Stephen Finnegan and his wife Mary, Mark Finnegan and his wife Hilary, Sheila First and her husband Tim, and Lesley Shepherd. She was a loving grandmother to her nine grandchildren; Katherine, Conor, Mark Jr., Kathleen, Michael, Tyler, Will, Sam, Lily, Andrew and Nicky. Marie is also survived by her brother, Laurence Keohane, her sisters-in-law Marilyn Keohane and Elizabeth Mascia, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Marie for a period of Memorial Visitation from 4-7 PM on Wed., June 26, 2019 in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, LITTLETON. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to the American Red Cross. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: badgerfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Marie B. (Keohane) FINNEGAN
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019