Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady's Church
Waltham, MA
View Map
BORTONE, Marie Age 90 of Waltham, Jan. 11, 2020. Loving aunt of Sheilagh Bortone, Gilbert Bortone & his wife Beverly and Gail Bonica. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Marie was the last of 7 siblings. Family and friends are welcomed to the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Tuesday for a Visitation Hour from 8:30-9:30 followed by a 10 AM funeral mass in Our Lady's Church in Waltham. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
