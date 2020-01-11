|
BORTONE, Marie Age 90 of Waltham, Jan. 11, 2020. Loving aunt of Sheilagh Bortone, Gilbert Bortone & his wife Beverly and Gail Bonica. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Marie was the last of 7 siblings. Family and friends are welcomed to the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Tuesday for a Visitation Hour from 8:30-9:30 followed by a 10 AM funeral mass in Our Lady's Church in Waltham. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020