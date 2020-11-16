1/1
MARIE C. FLAHERTY
1946 - 2020-11-13
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLAHERTY, Marie C. Of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on November 13, 2020 at the age of seventy-four. She was the beloved mother of Carol Holland and her husband Kevin of Plymouth. She was the loving grandmother of Katie and Jack Holland. She was the sister of Paul Flaherty and his wife MaryAnn of Framingham, Frances Shields and her husband James of Quincy, Walter Flaherty and his wife Diane of Nantucket, Barbara Pekenia and her husband John of Falmouth and the late Stephen Flaherty and his wife Ann. She was the loving Auntie to many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Marie was born in Boston to Stephen and Agnes (Apostle) Flaherty. Marie was originally from Dorchester and was proud to claim her "OFD" status. She worked for many years at MIB, where she had many close friends. She was a lifelong Red Sox fan - she always kept the faith! She enjoyed reading, knitting, traveling, and crossword puzzles. Her Faith was central to her life. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved her. Services will be private and were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Home, PLYMOUTH. A note from the family: At a time when social distancing has forced us to abandon many of our usual grief rituals, it breaks our hearts that all who wish to cannot be with us. Know that we feel your love and support. Please say a prayer for us as we say farewell, until we can be together again. Memorial donations in Marie's name may be made to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356, www.mybrotherskeeper.org or the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226, www.jimmyfund.org For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com

View the online memorial for Marie C. FLAHERTY


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved