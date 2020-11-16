FLAHERTY, Marie C. Of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on November 13, 2020 at the age of seventy-four. She was the beloved mother of Carol Holland and her husband Kevin of Plymouth. She was the loving grandmother of Katie and Jack Holland. She was the sister of Paul Flaherty and his wife MaryAnn of Framingham, Frances Shields and her husband James of Quincy, Walter Flaherty and his wife Diane of Nantucket, Barbara Pekenia and her husband John of Falmouth and the late Stephen Flaherty and his wife Ann. She was the loving Auntie to many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Marie was born in Boston to Stephen and Agnes (Apostle) Flaherty. Marie was originally from Dorchester and was proud to claim her "OFD" status. She worked for many years at MIB, where she had many close friends. She was a lifelong Red Sox fan - she always kept the faith! She enjoyed reading, knitting, traveling, and crossword puzzles. Her Faith was central to her life. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved her. Services will be private and were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Home, PLYMOUTH. A note from the family: At a time when social distancing has forced us to abandon many of our usual grief rituals, it breaks our hearts that all who wish to cannot be with us. Know that we feel your love and support. Please say a prayer for us as we say farewell, until we can be together again. Memorial donations in Marie's name may be made to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356, www.mybrotherskeeper.org
or the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226, www.jimmyfund.org
